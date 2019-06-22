Ethiopia finalizes preparations to launch earth observatory satellite

Ethiopia has finalized preparations to launch earth observatory satellite into space by November 2019 , according to Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute.Institute Director-General Solomon Belay said “we have completed about 95 percent of the satellite, and checking and launching will be conducted after September.”

The satellite will help provide agricultural information, water and irrigation shade amount, rural development as well as climate change in the country, Solomon said.

The satellite will also scientifically report data of the forest coverage in the country. For instance, the ongoing 4 billion tree planting initiative progress of the seedlings can be supervised

through the satellite.

Professionals in the area have already received trailing to control and maintain the satellite, Solomon pointed out.

Deputy Director-General of the institute Abdisa Yilma said that the final work left is to check the satellite before launching it into space and will be ready by November.

“During the implementation stage it will be operated and maintained by our professional. Currently we have the capacity to partially design, operate and maintain the satellite as an institute and as a country.” Abdissa added.

The satellite has been manufactured in collaboration with Chinese government. Ethiopian engineers and scientists have been participating from the design to the last process, Abdisa continued .

Ethiopia’s earth observatory satellite is expected to be launched from China.