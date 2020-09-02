Ethiopia flood displaces over 70,000 people

Heavy rain on Wednesday caused flooding in Ethiopia’s Oromia and Afar regional states and displaced more than 70,000 people, an official has said.The head of the Afar Region’s Disaster and Risk Management Commission Mahi Ali told local media that 14 districts in the area have been hit by the flood as the Awash River bursts its banks following heavy torrential rain.

According to the Awash Basin Development office, the flooding occurred in south-west, west and east Shoa zones as well as in Fentale district, Adama and Metehara town of Oromia regional state, which are all located within the Awash basin.

Similarly, Amibara, Aysaita, Defti, Gelealu, Gewane and Afambo were among the districts affected by the flooding, said the office.

Abeje Mengesha, head of Awash Basin Development office, told local media on Wednesday that those affected by the flooding are being provided with the necessary assistance.

According to the head, the flood affected at least 120,000 people and displaced more than 70,000 of them.

The official, however, affirmed that human fatalities did not occur as a result of the ongoing flood, which was exacerbated by torrential rains in the rivers’ tributary areas.

The same flood hit the worst Metehara and Wonji towns in the eastern zone of Oromia region.

The Awash River is among the biggest in Ethiopia whose course is entirely contained within the boundaries of the country.

The river is also highly irrigated throughout its river banks along the southeastern part of Ethiopia.