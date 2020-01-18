Ethiopia foils planned attack on religious festivity

The Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said it has foiled a planned attack on Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) celebration, annual religious festivity that Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 20.Two groups of destructive forces were arrested while they were plotting to carry out attacks during Timket celebration in the city of Gondar, Amhara regional state northern Ethiopia, said NISS in a statement issued on Saturday.

Members of the groups were planning to carry out the attack using explosives. Four hand grenades and 200 bullets were seized, the statement noted.

They were arrested by the joint operation of NISS, the National Defence army and the regional state’s security force, in partnership with the community.

Architects of the planned attacks will be announced in the future, said the statement.

Timket is a colorful festival celebrated all over Ethiopia to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan.

The commemoration starts on the eve of the main festival. The eve is known as Ketera, which means blocking the flow of water for the blessing of the celebrants.