Ethiopia foils planned terrorist attacks from Al-Shabaab, IS

The Ethiopian National Information and Security Service (NISS) on Thursday said it has foiled planned terrorist attacks from Al-Shabaab and Islamic State (IS).“A total of 33 terrorists (16 from Al-Shabaab and 17 from IS) were caught along with explosives and other documents in the just concluded Ethiopian fiscal year, which ended on July 7, said NISS in a statement.

The statement added that the security service seized 499 Kalashnikov rifles, 27, 237 pistols, 11 hand grenades, 8 machine guns, 168, 241 bullets and 59 traffickers.

Al-Shabaab and Islamic State (IS) recently released a video threatening attack on Ethiopia, NISS recalled, adding the security service is working round-the-clock to thwart these planned attacks.

The security service finally called on the public to report to relevant security officers if they see suspicious activity around their vicinity.

Last year, NISS said it foiled terrorists’ attack by capturing several members of the terrorist groups Al Shabaab and IS. The terrorists were preparing to attack civilians in the capital, Addis Ababa and other parts of Ethiopia.

The Intelligence said it collaborated with governments of Somalia, Puntland, Djibouti, Somaliland, US, Italy, Spain and France to foil the planned attack.