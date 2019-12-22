Ethiopia: Four mosques, one church set on fire in religious disputes

Four mosques were set on fire by some angry Chritians in Mota town of northern Ethiopia after a church was set ablaze by unidentified people. A religious dispute also broke in the town after the incident.The dispute began on Friday as unidentified people set the Saint George Orthodox Church on fire which was put under-control later. In revenge, Ethiopian Orthodox Church followers set ablaze four mosques, including Jemiule Hosque Herait and Ayer Marefia mosques.

“Attempts by extremists to breakdown our rich history of religious tolerance and coexistence have no place in the new prosperity focused Ethiopia,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Facebook page on Saturday.

“I condemn such acts of cowardice and call upon all peace loving Ethiopians to draw upon our deep knowledge of coexistence and our reservoir of respect.

“Recognizing and rejecting divisive agendas will guarantee our collective progress,” he said.

Similarly, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council denounced the attacks in the strongest terms possible.

The incident demolishes the age-long culture of peaceful coexistence among the people, said the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in a statement.

The church called upon the people to stay patient until a full investigation is conducted.

Mosques were attacked and other properties were destroyed in Mota town as a result of spread of unconfirmed information, said the Ethiopia Islamic Affairs Supreme Council.

The Council called upon Government bodies, religious leaders and all Ethiopians to denounce the attacks.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and the Ethiopia Islamic Affairs Supreme Council called for immediate arrest of the perpetrators and face the full force of law.