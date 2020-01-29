Ethiopia: Four suspects of coronavirus isolated at airport

Four Ethiopians suspected of contracting corona virus have been placed in isolation, the country’s Ministry of Health has said.The suspects, who arrived in Ethiopia from a university in Wuhan, China’s worst-affected city by the disease, were quarantined after they underwent health screening at Addis Ababa International Airport.

In a joint press conference issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), said only one of the suspects have experienced fever and symptom with a cough.

State Minister of Health Dr. Liya Tadesse said based on the first stage diagnosis; the suspects are reported to be free from five types of corona virus.

She said blood samples of the suspects sent to South Africa for further checking.

All the suspects are in good health and there is no confirmed case of the virus in Ethiopia so far, according to the minister.

Two Chinese nationals who entered into Ethiopia from Guangzhou have returned to their country after the screening held for two hours showed that they are free from any symptom of the virus.

Ethiopia has already set up thermal screening machines at its airport since last week to screen passengers against the virus with special focus on travelers coming from China and other countries which reported cases of corona virus.