Ethiopia frees 60 political prisoners

The government of Ethiopia on Tuesday announced the release of an additional 60 political prisoners in a blanket amnesty.Nigusu Tilahun, Press Secretariat Head of the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s Office said the 60 suspects were pardoned as part of the government’s effort to widen the political space.

Nigussu recalled that a total of 43, 531 suspects of various offenses including political prisoners were granted amnesty after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018.

In a recent address to the parliament, Federal Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye said more the 1500 people allegedly involved in the killing and wounding of people are still at large.

Last week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hinted that his government would release suspects of various offenses except those being held for corruption

According to Nigussu, a total of 1682 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of killing, causing displacement and involvement in the destruction of religious institutions over the past one and a half year.

The head of the Press Secretariat said a total of $15.6 million has been seized by the government while being smuggled or used by corruption suspects,

Nigussu said the amnesty intends to bring about consensus among the peoples of the country.