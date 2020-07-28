International › APA

Ethiopia gets £105m UK grant to support reforms

Published on 28.07.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Ethiopia and the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday signed two grant agreements worth £105 million that aimed at supporting land certification and national economic reform.The agreements were signed in the Ethiopian capital by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance and James Duddridge, UK’s Minister for Africa.

The first grant agreement, amounting to £60 million, will be used to bring transformative, systematic, and sustainable change in land certification and marketing systems in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray and SNNP regional states.

The second grant, amounting £45 million will be used channelled to Ethiopia’s economic transformation program, which is designed in line with out-ward oriented, manufacturing led sustainable and inclusive growth program of Ethiopia.

The program aims at supporting the Ethiopian government’s vision of export-led manufacturing growth through foreign and domestic investments.

The program will be implemented in Industrial Parks (IPs) built in Oromia, Amhara, Tigray and SNNP regional states.

