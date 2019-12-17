Ethiopia gets $12.7m grant from Japan

Japan on Monday provided $12.7 million in grant to Ethiopia. The grant will be used for for road maintenance in the capital, Addis Ababa.Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ethiopia, Matsunaga Daisuke, signed the agreement.

The grant will be for maintenance equipment for road construction and maintenance to improve the economy and access to social services in Addis Ababa..

After the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, said the grant agreement will help to improve traffic flow, enhance travel times and quality of roads as well as reduce accidents in the city.

It also helps the city to improve traffic flow, enhance travel times and quality of roads as well as reduce accidents in the city, he said

Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke on his part said the project will contribute to the economic revitalization and the improvement of access to social services in Addis Ababa.

He stated that Japan will continue to support Ethiopia’s development endeavors through various Japanese assistance projects and other modalities of assistance.