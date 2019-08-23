Ethiopia gets £120m UK grant to finance various projects

The United Kingdom on Friday announced a £120 million grant to Ethiopia.About £95 million of the total funding will be used to finance Strengthening Climate Resilient System for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Service (SCRS-WaSH), Admasu Nebebe, Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance said after signing the grant agreement with Alok Sharma, UK Secretary of State for International Development.

The remaining £25 million will be used to finance phase 4 of the Ethiopian Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP), according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The overall objective of the SCRS – WaSH programme is to improve access to climate-resilient water, improve sanitation services and good hygiene practices for 1.2 million people in the prioritized drought affected and drought – prone areas of Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the additional finance to the PSNP is aimed at increasing access to safety net and disaster risk management systems, complementary livelihoods services and nutrition support for food insecure households in rural Ethiopia.

In October last year, United Kingdom provided signed £176 million in grant to finance general education quality improvement programs and support the Ethiopian investment advisory facility (EIAF) phase II project.

The education support program is targeting disadvantaged learners, including children with disability, in pre-primary, primary, and secondary education, particularly in under-performing regions such as Somali, Afar and Benshangul Gumuz regional states of the country.