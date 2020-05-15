Ethiopia gets $230m USAID funding to foster socioeconomic developmenbt

Ethiopia has received over $230 million as development aid from the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).The new development partnership is part of US’ continued commitment in improving health, education, agriculture, economic growth, good governance, and strengthened resilience in Ethiopians, USAID Mission Director Sean Jones said on Friday after signing the development aid agreement in Addis Ababa.

Under the agreement, USAID also will continue to work with the Government of Ethiopia and other international and local partners to expand access to quality healthcare and services, improve education, and advance a private sector-led model of transformative economic growth.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with the Government of Ethiopia and formalize the next chapter in our partnership. This agreement is more than just money – this is about building upon the strong people-to-people partnerships that our two countries have shared for decades, and we look forward to continuing this important work together towards building a brighter and more prosperous future for all Ethiopians,” said USAID Mission Director Sean Jones.

The United States is the largest provider of bilateral assistance in Ethiopia. Over the past 20 years, the United States’ long-term investments in Ethiopia amount to more than $13 billion in total assistance – with over $4 billion in the last five years alone – highlighting the American people’s long-standing partnership with Ethiopia.

The USAID development assistance agreement provides funding and resources required to accelerate development gains and help Ethiopia achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income country.