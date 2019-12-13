Ethiopia gets $450m WB, IMF financial assistance

The World Bank Group on Friday approved $150 million to support the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI).The fund will be used for construction of state-of-the-art biosafety level lab, fully equipped 15 BSL II lab in all regions and to equip the existing 8 regional labs, said Dr Amir Aman, Minister of Health.

The money also will be used to strengthen national public health emergency management and national and regional data management systems, among others.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a $2.9 billion financial assistance to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has disclosed.

In his face-book page on Thursday, the Ethiopian premier said the money will be used to finance the implementation of the recently launched homegrown economic reform.

The Financial Times on Wednesday reported that the IMF is poised to approve landmark nearly $3 billion loan for Ethiopia.

It is recalled that Ethiopian State Minister of Finance Dr. Eyob Tekalegn on Wednesday disclosed that World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) decided to provide a total of $6 billion to support Ethiopia’s government’s economic reform.