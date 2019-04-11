Ethiopia gets €10m EU grant

Ethiopia and European Union (EU) on Wednesday signed a € 10 million Euros grant agreement.The grant fund is allocated for the Ethiopian Social Accountability Program III (ESAP3). Ethiopia has been implementing ESAP during the last two consecutive phases with the objective of contributing towards the promotion of a system for citizens’ social accountability and service delivery in Ethiopia, it was indicated.

The program will be implemented in the next five years as a multi-donor trust fund through a close collaboration with the Ethiopian government.

The agreement was signed between State Minister of finance, Admasu Nebebe and Head of Cooperation, and the EU Delegation to Ethiopia, Erik Habers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, State Minister Admasu said, currently Ethiopia has been implementing the Social Accountability Program in over 200 districts across the country.

He added that this third phase project will be advanced to 500 districts and it will contribute towards productive engagement and dialogue between citizens, service providers and government in deepening participatory process and promoting social accountability.

The European Union is one of the strategic development partners of Ethiopia and has been supporting the development programs and particularly the ongoing reforms in the country, the state Minister noted.

EU Head of Delegation, Erik Habers, on his part said EU will consolidate its support for the ESAP initiatives in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Social Accountability Program has emphasized the engagement of civil society, EU is committed to assist the third phase initiative that would enable to gain concrete result, he added.