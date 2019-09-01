Ethiopia gets first water park

Ethiopia has got the first water-park built by Kuriftu Resort & Spa in Bishoftu town, Oromia regional state, 45 km east of Addis Ababa.The park, which has water playgrounds, swimming pools, 123 shops and three banks, is said to be the first of its kind in East Africa.

The park, which was inaugurated on Saturday,also has different recreational activities such as the water wave pool, which will host concerts and events with a lit-up stage, in addition to its beach-like features.

“The park help Bishoftu iconic and attract more local tourists,” according to

Tadios Getachew, owner of Kuriftu Resort & Spa.”The park will have its own contribution for the growth of the Ethiopia’s tourism industry,” he added.