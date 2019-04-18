Ethiopia gets new foreign minister

Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives on Thursday approved the appointment of three ministers nominated to it by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Accordingly,Gedu Andargachew has been named as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Lemma Megerssa, who was serving as chief administrator of Oromia Regional State has been named as Minister of Defense.

Gedu had served as president of the Amhara Regional State for the last five years until his resignation and replacement by Doctor Ambachew Mekonen from his post on March.Gedu replaced Workneh Gebeyehu who was last month named as new head of the United Nations Africa office in Nairobi.

Born in East Wellega Zone Gudeya Bila woreda, Lemma Megersa received a bachelor’s degree from Civil Service University in economics and master’s degree in International Relations from Addis Ababa University.

Lemma served as speaker of Cheffee, the Oromia regional Parliament, before becoming regional president in October 2016.

He has also served in the past as deputy president of the region and head of the agriculture bureau.

Ayisha Mohammed, who was appointed as Minister of Defense was re- appointed as Minister of Urban Development and Construction.

The House approved the appointments in majority vote with one opposition and five abstentions.