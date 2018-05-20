Ethiopia gets over $1b from telecoms service

Ethio-telecom on Saturday announced that it has collected more than $1 billion in revenue in the first nine months of this Ethiopian fiscal year.More than 75% of the revenue was generated from cellular services, the company announced in a statement.

It has introduced 19 types of new products and services to meet demand and provide efficient services to its customers, including a data calculator, fixed line package, voice mail and voice transit, among others.

According to the company, telecommunications fraud has affected its revenue. Early this year, the communication director of the company, Abdurahim Ahmed, said Ethiopia loses over $43 million due to telecomd fraud, during the past Ethiopian fiscal year which ended on August 8, 2017.

Currently, Ethio-telecom has raised the number of its clients to 66.2 million, a 17% percent increase compared to the same period last fiscal year.