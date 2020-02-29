Ethiopia gets over $30m USAID grant to boost election board

Published on 29.02.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Friday announced a $30.4 million grant to Ethiopian election board.The grant agreement was signed by Birtukan Mideksa, Chairperson of National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and Sean Jones, Mission Director of USAID-Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is set to hold the 6th national elections in August 29, 2020 despite calls for differed vote largely from opposition parties due to insecurity problems in different parts of the country.

Currently, there more 130 political parties are operating in the country formed along ethnic lines.

The ruling Prosperity Party which is believed to have won greater support is expected to win the next elections after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has introduced tremendous political reforms.

Series of demonstrations have been taking place in different parts of the country since early January in support of the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the ruling prosperity party.

Ethiopian election board chair Birtukan said USAID’s grant would contribute to the board’s efforts to make the forthcoming general elections fair, credible and democratic.

She further called on other organizations to follow suit in assisting efforts of the electoral board to make the forthcoming elections credible.

Sean Jones said the United States would provide various support to the board, including technical and capacity building assistance.