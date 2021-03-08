Ethiopia gives 12 extra days to change old banknotes in restive Tigray region

The National Bank of Ethiopia has given another 12 extra days in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to change old banknotes.The bank in a statement on Monday said people in the region can change the old currency if any starting from Monday March 8, 2021.

Banknote changes were suspended in the region following a law enforcement campaign launched on November 4, 2020, after the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces attacked Ethiopian Defense Force bases near Mekelle, the region’s capital.

The people in Tigray can change the old Ethiopian Birr with new ones in nearby banks where internet and power are restored.

Ethiopia had introduced new bank notes mid September last year to shore up the country’s struggling economy and slow the hoarding of currency and illegal trade activities.

The government had given a three-month window period to change banknotes to people living in other parts of the country.