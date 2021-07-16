Ethiopia: Government accuses humanitarian operators of toiling to arm rebel forces

The government of Ethiopia has accused some humanitarian operators of toiling to arm the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) under the guise of humanitarian operations.Late last month, the government said it had caught red-handed while some humanitarian operators were mobilizing weapons in clandestine to the forces of TPLF.

State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussein, in a televised statement, the government will not tolerate such a meddling in guise of humanitarianism”

The government ordered all humanitarian flights going to Tigray region must land at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport for rigorous check up.

According to the state minister, the TPLF force is recruiting and arming children of the Tigray region and involving them in war violating the international humanitarian law, he noted.

The terrorist TPLF failed to respect the ceasefire and utilized the situation to instigate a fresh war against civilians and national security forces, he added.

Redwan said the government’s unilateral ceasefire was intended to create peaceful atmosphere for farmers in Tigray and the ongoing humanitarian in the region.

The ceasefire was announced in line with political, social and economic circumstances that posed a threat on sovereignty of the nation.

The demand of no checkpoints and inspections was better met through the secession of hostility declared by the government.

The government will be forced to revise the decision of the unilateral ceasefire and restart law enforcement operation unless the terrorist group refrains from its belligerence, he added, calling the international community to denounce such a bellicose of the outlaw group.