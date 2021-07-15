Ethiopia: Government freezes unilateral ceasefire

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced his government’s decision to fight back the advancing rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front after almost two weeks of unilateral ceasefire.In a statement issued on Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said despite the recently declared unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, TPLF continued to use child soldiers by numbing them through drugs and the Ethiopian Defense Force was obligated to protect these kids.

The Government of Ethiopia has shown to the world it’s good intentions for the wellbeing of the people of the Tigray Region, he said.

Since last Saturday, the central government has pulled its forces from Alamata and Korem towns. TPLF claimed it controlled the areas by force and killed more than a hundred civilians who took to the street to denounce the government’s decision.

“The Federal Government would like to announce that it is ready to take all the proper action to the wellbeing of Ethiopians and the nation,” Abiy said.

The people of Ethiopia have paid sacrifices in declaring the ceasefire, and it was a choice made consciously to give peace a last chance.

But true to its form, the TPLF chose violence over peace. It has demonstrated that it cannot survive without engaging in conflict. It has continued to use child soldiers by numbing them through drugs. The Ethiopian Defense Force is obligated to protect these kids.

The ceasefire could not bear desired fruits due to people who could not appreciate the sacrifices that the Government of Ethiopia has paid for the sake of the people of Tigray.

Given the irresponsible actions of the TPLF that poses a great danger to the sovereignty of the country, the Federal Government, through mobilizing the people of Ethiopia, is determined to curb this threat. We will facilitate the humanitarian works and defend the country from the joint attacks by its domestic and external enemies.

“The TPLF junta was lamenting that the Government of Ethiopia had been using starvation as a weapon of war. However, when the Federal Government declared the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, the Junta soon forgets the famine accusations and intensified its military activities,” he said

The international community also soon forgets its pronouncements on looming famine in the Tigray region. They said nothing while the Junta recruits children as soldiers. They even tend to point fingers at the Government of Ethiopia even when the TPLF makes humanitarian corridors as centers of military conflicts.