Ethiopia: Gov’t proposes $12.7b annual budget

Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday adopted the country’s annual budget of over $12.7 billion for the upcoming Ethiopian fiscal year, which will begin on July 8, 2018.The approved budget is up by 3.6 percent compared to the previous one.

As much as $3.37 billion of the total budget is allotted for regular expenditure; $4.17 billion for capital expenditure; close to $5 billion for regional subside; and 221million for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a government statement announced.

After thoroughly discussing the draft budget, the council referred the bill to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for approval, the statement said.