The latest update from Ethiopian State of Emergency Command Post, which will oversee implementation of the emergency measures for the next six months, on Thursday said that the joint rebel forces suffered major defeats in Afar and Amhara region.The military wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), the government calls it Shene, which announced a military alliance with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) sometime last month opened news fightings in North Shoa, West Shoa, Horo Guduru and East Wollega where it targeted civilians and looted properties.

The Emergency Command Post disclosed that a joint operation by Oromo regional forces, Federal Police and Ethiopian Defense Force have attained major battle victories over Shene forces.

TPLF military operation in the north, north central and north east parts of Ethiopia was on several fronts.

In Bati and Asagita, the TPLF attempted about twenty offensives but none of them were successful due to coordinated defensive operation by Afar militia, Afar region special forces and the Ethiopian Defense Forces. In the same direction, TPLF effort to take control of Mille, a place of strategic significance to control the route to Djibouti, has failed, and the TPLF is said to have sustained heavy casualties.

In Tigray and Afar adjacent areas, the TPLF offensive attempt in Bisober is reversed after fierce resistance from Afar militia and Afar region special forces.

In Wollo, the terrorist TPLF forces effort to expand areas it controls including in Woreilu was unsuccessful as militia from south wollo and Ethiopian Defense forces joined hands to make it impossible. In Akesta, also in south wollo, the TPLF has suffered similar defeats, according to the State of Emergency Task Force.

The TPLF presence in Kemissie is reversed after five days of anti-offensive operation by militia forces from the Oromo community and north shoa Amahra communities.

In North Gondar, Maytsebri front in Amhara region, repeated anti-offensive operation by the TPLF is reversed.

The TPLF has not made any remarks about the reported losses. Majority of Ethiopians do consider the terrorist TPLF group as a threat to the country.