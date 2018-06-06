Ethiopia: Gov’t to partially privatize Ethiopian Airlines, Ethio-telecom

Ethiopia’s government has announced that Ethiopia will partially privatize the national carrier Ethiopian Airlines, and Ethio-telecom considered gems in the country’s economy.The ruling party this week decided it will open up parts of state-owned enterprises in sectors such as energy, aviation and telecoms to private investment and others, such as railways and hotels, to full privatization.

The Executive Committee of the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front in a statement said it has issued directives to partially privatize Ethio-telecom, Ethiopian Airlines, electric power generation projects, the Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise, with the government having the majority stake.

This first move in 27 years in that direction is aimed at increasing the role of Ethiopian Diaspora, as well as potential local and foreign investors in Ethiopia’s fast growing economy. It is also aimed at improving export performance, the statement added.

Accordingly, a decision has been made to expand mixed ownership or full privatization of state-owned enterprises such as railway projects, sugar development projects, industrial parks, hotels and other manufacturing industries.

It would be recalled that APA recently reported that Ethiopian Airlines is the largest Aviation Group in Africa and a SKYTRAX-certified Four Star Global Airline.

Ethiopian Airlines recently announced acquisition of a Boeing 787-900 aircraft, which makes it the first airline to operate a 100-aircraft fleet in the history of the African continent. Ethiopian Airlines earlier received its ninth new ultra-modern Airbus A350 XWB.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network, and is operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethio-telecom recently announced that it has collected more than $1 billion in revenue in the first nine months of this Ethiopian fiscal year.

According to latest information, the number of the company’s mobile and fixed-line telephone subscribers in Ethiopia has now hit 66.2 million.