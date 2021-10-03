Ethiopia has no legal right to expel UN officials-UN

The United Nations Friday said Ethiopia has no legal right to expel UN officials who were allegedly meddled in the country’s internal affairs.In a diplomatic note issued by the UN Mission and sent to Ethiopia, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that a country’s ability to declare someone persona non grata, or unwelcome, does not apply to UN personnel.

“The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the privileges and immunities to be afforded to the United Nations and its officials,” the UN said in a statement.

The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, the UN deputy spokesman, and “we are not a state,” the UN added.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it had “declared a ‘persona non grata’ for seven individuals who are working for various international NGOs in Ethiopia for meddling in the internal affairs of the country.”

The ministry said the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours. They include the UN deputy humanitarian coordinator in the country, Grant Leaity, and UNICEF representative Adele Khodr.