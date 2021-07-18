International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia: Heavily armed rebel force recapture Korem, Alamata towns

Published on 18.07.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Saturday recaptured Korem and Alamata towns in disputed Raya zone in Ethiopia’s Amhara regional state.The heavily armed TPLF forces entered the towns without a fight. The towns were left undefended after Amhara forces were ordered to retreat by Agegnehu Teshager, president of the Amhara regional state, APA can learn on Saturday.

Residents of Kobo town told APA in telephone interview that intense fighting took place on Friday afternoon a few kilometers north of the town.

Oromiya Special Force troops that were camped in Kobo left the town and headed for Woldya a few hours before the Kobo fight started, according to information reaching to APA.

APA also learned that 200 members of the Tana Brigade of the Amhara Special Force were arrested for disobeying orders to withdraw from Alamata on Friday.

A mechanized TPLF force numbering over 20,000 is reportedly heading for the Afar Region towards Semara tonight.

It appears that TPLF is shifting its focus from the heavily defended Wolkait to Djibouti in its quest for an outlet.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top