Ethiopia hold Ghana to 1-1 draw in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Published on 12.11.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The national team of Ethiopia, the Walias on Thursday held their Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Stars to a 1-1 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier played at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa.The Black Stars of Ghana took the lead in the first-half lead through Skipper Andre Ayew in the 22nd minute from a free-kick.

Unfortunately, the Ghanaian players failed to convert a number of scoring chances in the first half and the first half ended 1-0 in their favour.

But the second half was different as the Ethiopians mounted sustained pressure in their search for the equalizer and they were rewarded in the 72nd minute of the match when Getaneh Kebede’s strike beat the Ghanaian keeper, Joojo Wallacot.

With this score line, Ghana have 10 points, while Ethiopia now have 4 points.

According to local sports analysts, the Black Stars, which have 10 points in the kitty in Group G, may advance to the play off zone of the qualifier if the team can beat the South African national team, Bafana Bafana in their next home game with 2 or more goals without conceding any goal.

