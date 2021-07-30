Ethiopia: Hundreds of Eritreans protest attacks against refugees in Tigray

Hundreds of Eritreans Thursday staged a rally in the Ethiopian capital, calling on the United Nations refugee agency to relocate Eritrean refugees who are trapped in two refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.The rally came after dozens of Eritrean refugees were attacked, killed and many women refugees were raped by armed forces in the region.

The demonstrators, carrying placards raised slogans urging the international community to stop the atrocities being committed against Eritrean refugees in the regional state.

The demonstrators also requested for a swift response from the international community to end the attack, killings and suffering of the refugees.

People with disabilities, children and elders took part in the peaceful demonstration held in front of the United Nations Refugee Agency office in Addis Ababa.

Some demonstrators on Thursday held a banner reading “Protect the rights of Eritrean refugees”.

The United States on Tuesday expressed its deep concern about reported attacks against Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday, calling for the intimidation and attacks to stop.