Ethiopia: Hundreds of rebel TPLF troops routed in multiple battlefields

Hundreds of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) troops routed in multiple battlefields in the Amhara region, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has said.The ENDF in a statement Saturday said Gashena, Meket, Muja and Nifas Mewusha were among the areas where TPLF troops routed and dispersed.

The remaining forces are, according to the ENDF’s statement, surrounded by the Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara region special forces, militia forces and farmers in the region.

TPLF’s military commanders including Brigadier General Measho Beyene and Colonel Gebrehiwot Gebreaelaf have surrendered to the Ethiopian National Defense Force in Gasay and other fronts after his troops were routed in a serious counterattack, the statement said.

Amhara Region Communication Bureau stated that several bank accounts, four fake ID cards and a packet of cannabis have been captured from the hands of the terrorist group.

The colonel confessed to police that many of his troops have been destroyed as some scattered to various places after the defeat.

ENDF this week made Gashena town the center of the operation, but stretched the Ethiopian Defense Force from Wadla Delanta in an attempt to control Bahir Dar, seat of the Amhara regional state.

Authorities in the region see no or little chance for the forces to get out from the area. Two heavy artillery and a ZU-23 were among the weapons that TPLF lost in the battle.