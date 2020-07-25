Ethiopia immunizes 14.2m Children for Measles

Published on 25.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has immunized 14.2 million Children for Measles over the past three weeks, the country’s Ministry of Health disclosed on Saturday.The achievement has been recorded despite COVID 19 pandemic pressures and unrest in some parts of the country, it is indicated.

“Health workers across the country are the unsung heroes of our time,” Dr. Meseret Zelalem, Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Director at the Ministry tweeted regarding the success.

Ethiopia has reached 14,344,285 Children through the vaccination achieving 96 percent of the planned 15 Million, Dr. Meseret stated.

Out of the total immunized children, 89, 386 are accessed in several refugee camps across the nation.

The horn African nation Ethiopia’s recorded more than 700 cases of measles in January this year.

However, the actual caseload in the community was undetermined due to inaccessibility of some among the affected areas.

The outbreak was declared in the East Wollega Zonal Health Bureau, in the country’s southern district of Nunu Kumba, with the first case dating back to early December 2019.

The outbreak claimed five lives in East Wollega, but thanks to intensified surveillance and case management, no further measles-related deaths were recorded after January 27, 2020.

