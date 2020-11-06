Ethiopia imposes no-fly zone in northern region

International › APA

Published on 06.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday announced no fly zone in the northern part of the country as the war between the central government and northern Tigray region continues.The authority in a statement said there will not be any international or local flights crossing the Tigray region of Ethiopia and closure of Mekele, Shire, Axum and Humera Airports effective November 6, 2020.

Accordingly, all Airmen have been notified through the proper communication channel via Notice to Airmen, NOTAM, the Authority said.

The prohibition came days after the Ethiopian government said it has been forced into an “unexpected and aimless war” with its well-armed Tigray region, while Tigray asserted that fighter jets had bombed areas around its capital — a marked escalation with little sign of the two sides willing to talk to calm the crisis.

The situation in the Tigray region developed into war after the governing party of the region called the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) launched an unexpected attack on Ethiopian Defense Force bases in the region.

