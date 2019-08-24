Ethiopia in three-year scheme to advance economic reforms

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Ethiopia has launched a new three-year scheme to advance its ambitious economic reforms.The new project called “Advancing Economic Diversification in Ethiopia,” was announced on Saturday in the presence of the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), Dr Yinager Dessie and US Ambassador to Addis Ababa, Michael Raynor.

The project is key to identifying promising areas of economic growth, to highlight constraints to such growth, and to devise strategies to address challenges and optimize opportunities.

Dr Yinager said sustaining the economic growth, creating more jobs, improving the livelihoods of the people and macroeconomic stabilization are the main targets of the project.

Ambassador Raynor said “the US is deeply inspired by the Ethiopia’s reform agenda, which puts the interests of the Ethiopian people above all else, and which has already made massive gains in broadening the country’s political space and economic opportunities.

“I’m particularly excited by the prospect for Ethiopia’s economic reforms to attract a critical mass of world-class private sector investments,” he said.

The ambassador assured the Ethiopian government of the United States support for the project and the reform agenda in general.

According to the ambassador, the United States has invested over $3 billion in Ethiopia in the last three years alone.

Over the past year, the US invested over $100 million in new resources directly focused on supporting Ethiopia’s reform agenda, he said.