Ethiopia introduces changed banknotes in Tigray

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) on Wednesday announced changes to banknotes introduced in Tigray regional state.The government had introduced the new currency on September 14, 2020 and all banks across the country except in Tigray had been changing the currency until December 15.

The new currency notes that have advanced security features and other distinctive elements replaced the 10, 50 and 100 birr notes and an additional 200 birr note was introduced.

The bank suspended changing the old currencies in Tigray after fighting broke out between federal forces and troops of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Residents can change their old currencies for the coming 14 days, including on Saturday and Sunday, NBE said in a statement on Wednesday.

As the deadline to change old banknotes for an amount of 100,000 -1.5 million Ethiopian birr was over ahead of fighting, the bank said.

However, those who have an amount of less than 100, 000 birr can change their old banknotes by visiting nearby banks, the statement added.