Ethiopia introduces measures to prevent ebola

Ethiopia has tightened precautionary measures to prevent spread of Ebola virus in to the country from the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo, the country’s Minister of Health, Dr Amir Aman, has said.Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola crisis in the DR Congo a public health emergency of international concern.

The Ebola epidemic in DR Congo has killed over 1,700 people and more than 11,000 people in West Africa from 2014 to 2016.

Since Ethiopian Airlines flies to Congolese city of Goma seven days a week, preventive measures have been launched at four Ethiopian international airports and 33 border check points, Dr Amir indicated.

Necessary prevention measures are being made particularly at Somaliland, Sudan and South Sudan border checkpoints, the minister noted.

Ethiopia had previously deployed 200 health professionals to help Ebola response in West Africa and this would give the country a good experience to prevent the epidemic, he said.

According to Dr Amir, the government has put aside close $9 million for the prevention measures.