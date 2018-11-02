Ethiopia introduces visa-on-arrival for Africans

The government of Ethiopia on Friday officially launched the issuance of visa on arrival for all African citizens, at an event at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa.Speaking on the occasion, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Hirut Zemene, said Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy has decided to offer visa-on-arrival services to African citizens with a view to realizing the vision of “our founding fathers” for a peaceful and integrated Africa, where minds, ideas and markets are open to trade.

“The issuance of visa on arrival for all Africans will clearly demonstrate our resolute to the ideals and objectives of the AU and determinations to continue to play rightful roles towards free movement of people and the realization of our integration agenda,” she added.

“As it was clearly stated on Agenda 2063, the development of Africa depends on the potential of its people, especially women and youth” she said.

Hirut further underscored the free movement of people as an intrinsic factor for continental integration, given its potential to boost trade, investment and tourism.

The AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat praised Ethiopia for taking what he called a great leap forward in the direction of African integration.

“This measure demonstrates Ethiopia’s commitment to the fulfillment of AU’s Agenda 2063” he added.