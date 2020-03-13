Ethiopia: Japanese tests positive for COVID 19

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health has announced that the country’s first case of coronavirus has been confirmed on a Japanese citizen.Health Minister Dr Lia Tadesse told journalists on Friday that a 48-year old Japanese had arrived in Ethiopia in March 4, 2020 from Burkina Faso with the virus.

The patient was quarantined at Bole Chefa isolation centre and is in a good health condition, she said.

Those who have been in contact with the person were traced and quarantined, the minister added.

Ethiopia has already established a National Ministerial Committee to lead and support the national preparedness and response efforts against any possible outbreak of the disease in the country.

It has also allocated an additional budget for the prevention effort and is mobilizing more resources, according to the Health minister.

There is a confirmed case of COVID 19 in neighboring Kenya.