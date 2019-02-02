Ethiopia joins Africa free trade area

The Council of Ministers on Saturday approved Ethiopia’s membership to the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).The AfCFTA, one of the biggest trade agreements since the creation of the World Trade Organization (WTO), attempts to create a single market in Africa.

The decision is consistent with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed’s vision of creating a closer and full regional integration, where minds are open to ideas and markets are open to trade, Office of the Prime Minister said.

Ethiopia’s decision and track record of advocating Pan African causes will bring to reality an integrated Africa, the office added.

December 20 was the target by the African Union Commission to have at least 30 African countries to have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

AfCTA , which intends to make Africa the largest trading bloc in the world, can come into force if it is approved by the remaining 22 member states of the AU.