Ethiopia joins WHO WearAMask Challenge

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde has called up on the public to promote proper use of face mask while announcing official launch of MaskEthiopia Campaign in response to WHO WearAMask Challenge.Ethiopia has followed suit by launching MaskEthiopia Campaignon Friday in line with joining WearAMask Challenge launched by World Health Organization (WHO) in fighting the spread of COVID 19, the president stated.

The president expressed optimism that the country can curtail the spread of the virus through increased public participation supported by unwavering behavioral change.

“Through producing sufficient face masks, wearing it properly and protecting the community from the virus, we can curb spread of the pandemic”, she stressed.

“Let us all take part in this campaign by promoting the proper use of face masks as we all work to put a stop to this pandemic.”, the president added calling for collective preventive efforts.

Meanwhile, the country officially launched COVID 19 ComBAT campaign aimed at mobilizing and testing campaign initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to curb the spread of the pandemic through active public participation.

The community based mobilization is expected to address hundred thousands of citizens in all parts of the country through coronavirus testing, screening and surveillance activities.

So far more than 26,000 Ethiopians tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 500 of them died from the pandemic.