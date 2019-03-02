Ethiopia, Kenya inaugurate industrial park

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and President Uhuru Kenyatta, together with Chief Administrator on Amhara regional state, Gedu Andargachew inaugurated the Debre Birhan Industrial Park today.The Prime Minister in his opening remarks on the occasion of the Victory of Adwa and the inauguration of the Debre Birhan Industrial Park called upon all to shine the light of love, peace and unity.

He unveiled the 6 pillars of peace, democracy, prosperity, national unity, justice and national pride as the direction the Government will be working on for the next years, highlighting that this will require the tenacity and commitment of all.

President Kenyatta applauded Prime Minister Dr Abiy for his leadership in spearheading the changes and committed Kenya’s support to the vision of prosperity and unity in the region.

The Debre Birhan Industrial Park was built on a total of 1,100 hectares of land and has currently 8 production sheds completed, according to office of the Prime Minister.

This joint inauguration, which follows similar ones with the leaders of other East African countries, marks the continued strengthening of relations and regional integration, the office added.

The park, which was built at a cost of more than 75 million US dollars, will also create job opportunities for about 1,000 Ethiopians.

Ethiopia plans to increase the number of industrial parks to 30 so as to make the country a manufacturing hub and lower-middle-income economy by 2025.

The country so far built and commissioned five industrial parks.