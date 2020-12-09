Ethiopia, Kenyan leaders inspect LAPSSET anchor project

The visiting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday inaugurated a road linking the two east African nations.In his first visit after the deadly conflict in Tigray region, Abiy along with the Kenyan leader also inspected the ongoing developments at Lamu Port, an anchor project of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

In June, Ethiopia allayed fears that infrastructure projects with its Northern neighbours will affect investment decisions on the Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor project.

Ethiopia secured a $1.2 million grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a feasibility study on a planned Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) link to Sudan.

During the visit, the two leaders were joined by AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga, according to the State House Kenya.

They said the mega project, which is the anchor investment for the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor by Kenya and its supporting infrastructure, will open up and expand regional economies.

In the beginning of his official visit to Kenya at Marsabit County, Abiy said that Ethiopians and Kenyans are one people and one family into two countries with artificial border.

“This artificial border, in my opinion, will be dismantled with the new infrastructure. This new infrastructure will bring the two family which is living into countries to come together and to tap the untapped potential and lots of opportunity on business, economy, and so many other social aspects including tourism.”, Prime Minister Abiy said.

The inauguration of Hawassa-Bule Hora-Yabelo_Mega concrete asphalt Road Project and One-Stop Border Post in Marsabit County is one of the key milestones for the two people to exchange experiences, investment, trade, and tourism, Abiy said, adding that this will continue to the other neighboring countries to integrate the whole East Africa as one family.

He stressed the need for further collaboration between Ethiopia and Kenya to maintain peace and security in the area, adding that peace is the foundation for everything the two countries are aspiring to transform the lives of their people.

“If we could eliminate al Shabaab and OLF from this region, you can see how these people can be transformed into one family, one country, one people with great joy and cooperation.”, Prime Minister Abiy noted.