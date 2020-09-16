Ethiopia launches doping testing on athletes

With world athletics slowly resuming amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Ethiopia has launched doping testing on its athletes.More than 150 elite athletes are undergoing the two-day tests being done in partnership with the world athletics integrity unit, the Ethiopian national anti-doping office disclosed on Wednesday.

The country is backing World Athletics’ (WA) new testing programme targeting top road runners in marathon, half-marathon, and long distances, the office said

Back in 2016, three Ethiopian runners were suspended on suspicion of doping amid a string of positive tests among the country’s athletes, track and field

According to the office, more than 22 Ethiopian experts are taking part in the anti-doping tests.

Ethiopia National Anti-Doping Office (ETH-NDO) aims to ensure the developments of different sports and maintain this legacy especially the astonishing results registered on athletics sport by promoting doping free sport nationwide as well as inspiring true sport.

Ethiopia, which currently has laws to criminalise doping in the country, has been embroiled in doping scandals involving its few runners.

Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Ukraine and Belarus were identified by IAAF as countries in need of “critical care” because of their drug-test systems.

The countries are in no immediate danger of being banned from athletics and missing the Olympics, IAAF said in a previous report.