Ethiopia launches e-visa service for international visitors

The Ethiopian Immigration service in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines on Friday launched an e-visa service for all international visitors to Ethiopia, effective June 01, 2018.Unlike the e-visa service which was launched last year and available for a limited number of countries, all international visitors will be able to travel to Ethiopia by processing their visa online, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde GebreMariam said at the launching ceremony in Addis Ababa.

The e- visa is processed and issued online on a single webpage where applicants apply, pay and secure their entry visa online.

Once the application is approved, applicants will receive an email authorizing them to travel to Ethiopia and they will get their passport stamped with the visa upon arrival in Addis Ababa.

The online visa system will promote tourism, trade and investment to the country. It will save time, energy and cost for travellers to Ethiopia in addition to the simplicity and convenience that it facilitates, according to GebreMariam.

Ethiopian Airlines flies to 110 international destinations and its fleet includes the Airbus A350, and the latest Boeing and Bombardier aircraft with an average fleet age of five years.