International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia launches operations to control money laundering ,terrorism

Published on 30.05.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Council has officially launched its operation.Although  Ethiopia has made substantial improvements in its legal framework and  in financial institution compliance, designated nonfinancial businesses  and professions remain an area of money laundering and terrorism  financing vulnerability, particularly because.

Ethiopia is a hub for cross-border trade in East Africa and the Greater Horn of Africa

Announcing  the official operation of the council on Thursday, Minister of Peace  Muferait Kamil said the country is becoming more vulnerable to money  laundering and terrorism financing activities.

The  Council is composed of members represented from Foreign Affairs,  Finance, Revenues, Mines and Energy, Urban Development and Construction,  Trade and Industry as well as Transport ministries.

The  Council’s members are drawn from the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE),  Federal Police, National Intelligence Security Service (NISS), Federal  Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (FEACC) and other institutions

According  to the Council’s assessment, works undertaken during the past six  months to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism were  encouraging.

The  federal police under the new adminstration led by Abiy Ahmed has seized  millions of different foreign currencies and firearms while smuggled  out of and into the country.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top