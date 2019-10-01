Ethiopia launches river side green development in Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday launched the 12km section of the 56km ‘Beautifying Sheger Project’ in the capital Addis Ababa.The project will run along the rivers of Addis Ababa, developing green spaces starting from Entoto to Akaki alongside the 56km river streams until they reach Akaki waste water treatment plant.

The first phase of the project will be built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) with a grant secured earlier this year from the Chinese Government.

Beautifying Sheger Project is a three-year initiative of the Prime Minister aimed at making the capital Addis Ababa a tourist destination.

In his remark at the launching ceremony, the Prime Minister said, “No force can stop Ethiopia’s journey towards prosperity.”

“Ethiopia’s existence and prosperity relies on the hard work and commitment of its people,” he indicated.

The project is intended to make Addis Ababa literally mean (New Flower) live up to its name, he added.

The first phase of the project runs from Entoto north of the outskirt of the city to Bambis Bridge and is 12 km long. It features open space for recreation, artificial lake, and wedding venue on 42 square meters of area in front of Sheraton Addis hotel.

It is expected to be finalized by May 2020. The Prime Minister also said the National Palace renovation project will be finalized on October 10, 2019.

It will be open for visitors beginning from Oct 14. Visitors are required to pay about $7 to visit the National Palace.