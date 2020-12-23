Ethiopia launches second remote-sensing satellite

Ethiopia has launched its second remote-sensing satellite into space, its Space Science and Technology Institute announced on Wednesday.The primary mission of the satellite program is to expose Ethiopian engineers and scientists to hands-on experience and demonstrate the Institute’s capability in integrating nano-satellite subsystems locally.

Named ET-SMART-RSS, the second earth observation nano-satellite was designed by Ethiopian engineers in collaboration with China’s Smart Satellite Technology Corporation.

It is under an initiative co-funded by both Ethiopia and China.

Director-General of the institute Dr. Solomon Belay had disclosed that Ethiopia’s second satellite will be launched on December 20, 2020, from China’s Taiyuan Spacecraft Launch Site.

The satellite has improved resolution features that would enable it to capture and send high-quality images to its command center in Addis Ababa, according to Dr Solomon.

“The major mission of the second satellite is on flood and disaster prediction,” he said, adding that “agriculture and environment are also its secondary missions.”

Ethiopia launched its first satellite into space in December last year, as part of an effort to develop space programs and encourage scientific innovation.