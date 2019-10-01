Ethiopia launches traditional medicine research, roadmap

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health on Monday officialised the long-awaited traditional medicine research and roadmap as the implementation of the national insurance policy gets going.The purpose of the road map was to identify the most effective way for specific medicinal treatment through priority ranking and to assess the status of transfer of traditional botanical knowledge.

The strategies of the road-map include revision of policies, proclamation and guidelines, strengthening control mechanisms as well as nurturing, documenting and preservation of indigenous knowledge, Dr Amir Aman, Ethiopian Minister of Health said.

The strategies also include incorporating traditional medicine knowledge to formal education, building capacity of practitioners, collaborating with pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce research-proven traditional medicines and availing well-regulated traditional medicines.

Dr Amir said the final aspiration of the roadmap is to reveal those free of side effects research medicinal benefit and put as alternative medicine.

It also targets availing well-researched medicines to international market, he said on Twitter.

According to the Minister, about 80 of the Ethiopians take traditional medicine first-hand for most of the illnesses.

Implementations of the recently introduced health policy is underway across the country with door to door registration in a bid to was to promote equitable access to sustainable quality of health care, increase financial protection and enhance social inclusion for the majority Ethiopian families via health care.