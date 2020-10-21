Ethiopia launches year-long national COVID-19 study

Ethiopia on Wednesday launched a year-long COVID-19 National Cohort Study involving 45 scientists, international research institutes and foreign universities to determine the history, clinical features, management and epidemiological characteristics of the virus.Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPI).Director-General Dr. Ebba Abate on Wednesday told journalists that the study will help the country’s policy decision regarding the management, spread, and control of the coronavirus.

China and Italy have also conducted cohort studies to know the level of coronavirus in their countries and to assess the prevention ways in their context.

Virus Research Director and Study Coordinator of the study, Saro Abdulahi said Ethiopia’s ability to respond to treatments and interventions that improve the clinical outcome of COVID-19 infected patient will be determined.

Severity of the disease in different high risk groups, suppression of symptoms among COVID-19 patients due to medication and the practice of using herbal remedies as prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19 will also be assessed, the coordinator added.

Moreover, the socio-economic and psychological impacts of the disease, COVID-19’s impact on pregnancy and children are the other objectives of the study,.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia has started reopening schools this week and all schools are expected to be open by the end of the first week of next month, according to Ministry of Health.

About 35 out of over 46,000 schools with close to 30 million students in the country have resumed classes and the remaining schools are expected to reopen at the end of the first week of November, 2020.

This was disclosed at a press conference Ministry of Health, Ethiopian Public Health Institute and World Health Organization held today.

Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said on the occasion that the five-month state of emergency declared in early April was replaced by a directive in September to minimize the socio-economic and political impacts it posed in the country.

COVID-19 is still a threat to Ethiopia, the minister stressed, adding that the overall situation is yet better than in other countries.