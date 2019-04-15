Ethiopia learns from Mozambique electoral law reform

A delegation of political and electoral actors from Ethiopia is expected in the Mozambican capital, Maputo on Monday at the statrt of a five-day visit to gather experiences and learn from the Mozambican counterpart on the challenges and perspectives in the reform processes of electoral legislation, APA can report.According to a joint media statement issuede by Multiparty Democracy (IMD-Mozambique) and the Dutch Institute for Multiparty Democracy, the meeting, which is the result of a partnership between the Institute for Multiparty Democracy (IMD-Mozambique) and the Dutch Institute for Multiparty Democracy, will also focus on the organization of electoral processes,

During their stay in Mozambique, the Ethiopians will also hold working meetings with various national political actors and the management of the electoral process and will meet with the speaker of the Mozambican parliamennt, Veronica Macamo as well as the heads of the parliamentary seats of the three largest parties, the ruling Frelimo, the opposition Renamo and Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

The Ethiopian delegation will also meet the representatives of Mozambique’s Nationa Election Commission, CNE and The Secretariate of Electoral Tecchbnical Administartion STAE.

Also in the country, the Ethiopian delegation will hear about the organization and financing of the Peace Hall, a platform of civil society that acts in the observation of the electoral processes in the country, in addition to having meetings with civil society organizations that have worried with the process of reform of electoral legislation in the country.

“Mozambique has both an experience of election management and an almost cyclical review of electoral legislation. Since the 1990 Constitution established multiparty democracy and the implementation of the 1994 elections”, reads the statement.

So far Mozambique has held and experienced five electoral moments, five in the general elections and five in the municipal elections.

At present, legislative reform is under way to reformulate the logic of the election of decentralized governance bodies, especially at the provincial level, with the district level set for 2023 pending.

The election of provincial governors via party list head is the major innovation in the current adjustments of the electoral matter, according to the press release.