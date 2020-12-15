Ethiopia lifts flights ban in Tigray region

Ethiopia has lifted a flight ban imposed on the airspace of Tigray region starting from 2:00 PM on December 14, 2020.The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said all the airports in the northern Tigray region have resumed services accordingly.

The lifting of flight restriction came two weeks after the government announced completion of ‘law enforcement operation’ in Tigray region.

It is to be recalled that the Civil Aviation notified on November 4, 2020 the closure of the international and domestic flying routes which cross Ethiopian northern air space following belligerent attack against the country northern command by the rebellious Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).

After Ethiopia’s military took control of the capital of the Tigray region, the interim administration has been engaged in forming a local administration, disarming civilians and providing basic services.

Telephone services and electricity have also been restored.

The federal government and TPLF entered into full fledged war after TPLF launched an unexpected attack on Ethiopian Defense Force Northern Command in Tigray region.