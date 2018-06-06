Ethiopia lifts state of emergency

Ethiopia’s House of People’s Representatives on Tuesday approved the draft law proposed by the Council of Ministers to lift the state of emergency.The six-month state of emergency was imposed on February 16 this year, after more than two years of sometimes deadly protests demanding wider freedoms. It was imposed a day after former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigned.

The House with 547 seats passed the draft bill with majority votes in favour and 8 abstentions.

Ethiopia lifted the last state of emergency in August following months of curfews, restrictions on movement and the detention of 20,000 people.

Amanuel Abrham, assistant Government Whip, said the lifting of emergency rule this week came following the agreement reached with the Command Post and regional security organs, after comprehensive and series of discussions.

Motuma Mekassa, newly-appointed Minister of Defence, said security problems that occasionally occur could be handled through the regular justice system.

The government had said emergency rule was “vital to safeguarding constitutional order”. Last Saturday, the Council of Ministers approved a draft law that lifted the state of emergency, on the grounds that law and order had been restored.

Since new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power on April 2, 2018 several thousands of prisoners, including prominent opposition leader Andargachew Tsigie, have been released and tensions in restive areas have dramatically declined.

The lifting of the state of emergency is one of the reforms being taken by the new Prime Minister Ahmed.