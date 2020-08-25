Ethiopia: Majority favour constitutional amendment, additional working languages-Survey

A survey conducted by Afrobarometer reveals that most Ethiopians favour a constitutional amendment and additional working languages for the federal government.Afrobarometer, a pan-African, independent, non-partisan research network, on Tuesday released results of its 8th round survey on Ethiopia’s federalism and constitution.

According to the survey, most respondents favour constitutional amendment, to make the federal government multilingual and limit the prime minister to two terms.

About 68% of them favoured constitutional amendment, 18% voted against and the remaining 11% recommended the constitution to be replaced with a new one.

Moreover, 73% of the respondents supported designating more working language in addition to Amharic, 3% to remain as it is and 24% opposed the move.

Similarly, 68% of them supported the introduction of a two-term limit for the prime ministers, 23% opposed it and 9% of them abstained.